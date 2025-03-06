Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has sparked excitement among fans by hinting at a possible cameo appearance by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in his upcoming Netflix crime drama series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

Sourav Ganguly


Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has sparked excitement among fans by hinting at a possible cameo appearance by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in his upcoming Netflix crime drama series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. ‘

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s response at the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday has left fans eagerly speculating about Ganguly’s involvement.

Neeraj Pandey’s Cryptic Response About Sourav Ganguly’s Cameo

During the trailer launch, when asked about rumors of Sourav Ganguly’s cameo, Pandey gave a playful response, saying, “As far as Sourav is concerned… keep looking.” While he didn’t provide any concrete details, his cryptic answer has fueled further anticipation.

Neeraj Pandey also shared a personal connection to the city of Kolkata, which influenced his decision to set ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ there.

“I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series… there was a personal bias,” said Pandey. The series takes place in the early 2000s and portrays the life of an IPS officer fighting crime and corruption within Kolkata’s political system.

About The Series And Its Ensemble Cast

Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ is a follow-up to ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, ‘ which was released in 2022. The series features an ensemble cast of prominent Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The show marks a milestone as the first Hindi drama to feature an entirely Bengali cast.

The gripping trailer showcases the struggles of an IPS officer who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling Kolkata’s political system, making it one of the most anticipated crime dramas of the year.

Filed under

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter sourav ganguly

