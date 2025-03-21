Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Netflix’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter takes a deep dive into the murky world of crime and politics in West Bengal.

Language: Hindi and Bengali

Directors: Debatma Mandal, Tushar Kanti Ray

Creator: Neeraj Pandey

Cast: Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, Pooja Chopra

Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Netflix's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter takes a deep dive into the murky world of crime and politics in West Bengal. With Neeraj Pandey at the helm, the series unearths a side of Bengal rarely explored on screen. Spanning the late 1980s to the early 2000s, the show lays bare the deep-rooted nexus between crime and power, painting a stark and unfiltered picture of the socio-political climate of the era.

A Riveting Political Crime Drama

Bengal is often synonymous with literature, culture, and heritage, but Khakee: The Bengal Chapter shifts the focus to its underbelly—where crime and politics intertwine. From gang wars to police operations, the show presents a layered narrative where no character is entirely good or evil. The script, penned by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty, ensures each character has depth and purpose.

Stellar Performances That Steal the Show

The casting is one of the biggest strengths of the series. Jeet Madnani delivers a powerful performance as DCP Arjun Maitra, a cunning yet duty-bound officer determined to bring criminals to justice. Parambrata Chatterjee complements him well, adding nuance to his role.

Prosenjit Chatterjee impresses as a complex politician—charismatic on the outside, but ruthless underneath. Chitrangada Singh plays Nibedita Bose, a politician who, despite noble intentions, succumbs to the hunger for power. Ritwik Bhowmik and Aadil Zafar Khan shine as two gangsters navigating the treacherous path between loyalty and survival, delivering performances that are both intense and unpredictable. Saswata Chatterjee, known for his role in Kahaani, once again proves his mettle as an actor who can masterfully portray grey characters.

A Deep Dive into Bengal’s Dark Reality

Unlike its predecessor set in Bihar, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is not based on real-life events, yet the research behind it makes the storyline gripping and realistic. From organ trafficking to political assassinations, the show sheds light on the many facets of crime that plagued the state during this time. The depiction of police operations, inter-gang rivalries, and the intricate web of power struggles keeps the audience engaged throughout.

The series does not shy away from violence—gunfights, brutal killings, and political maneuverings dominate the narrative, making it an intense watch. The cinematography captures Kolkata’s old-world charm juxtaposed with the darkness lurking beneath its streets, adding to the show’s authenticity.

A Step Towards Reviving Bengal’s Cinematic Glory

While Bengal has long been a powerhouse of art-house cinema, this web series brings its rich talent pool into mainstream digital content. The show’s gripping storytelling and immersive world-building offer a fresh perspective on Bengal’s history. It also highlights the struggles of law enforcement officers trying to maintain order amidst rampant crime and political interference.

With seven tightly woven episodes, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a must-watch for those who enjoy crime dramas laced with political intrigue. The series doesn’t just narrate a story; it transports viewers to an era where the battle for power often overshadowed justice. Engaging, hard-hitting, and thoroughly researched, this show is a commendable addition to India’s growing catalogue of quality web content.

Rate: 4/5

Watch Trailer: