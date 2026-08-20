Khalifa Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Full Mass, But Does Vysakh’s Action Thriller Deliver?

Khalifa Movie Review: With Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Vysakh teaming up for an action entertainer on the big screen, one would naturally expect some level of bravado, grandeur and flamboyance. Khalifa sure does have it all but there are also sequences in which the film tries to weave a story revolving around family, vengeance and the perilous world of gold smuggling.

The film released on August 20 is about Prithviraj as Mambarakkal Aamir Ali in a screenplay written by Jinu V Abraham. While the intention of making it a mass action entertainer seems good, there are some early opinions that say it might be too long for a story and screenplay.

Khalifa Is More Family Drama Than Non-Stop Action

Even with all the action-packed promotions, Prithviraj had earlier explained that Khalifa is not strictly an action movie. The family plays a significant role in the life of Aamir Ali, and the movie dedicates enough time establishing him and the situation of his vengeance.

Such an effort does make the action more emotional; however, it becomes one of the reasons why the movie has a pacing problem. Indeed, some of the initial reviews have highlighted the first half and the screenplay as the weak points of the movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets The Mass Treatment

In the moment when Khalifa transforms himself into a mass entertainer, Prithviraj occupies an important place right in the centre. It is Vysakh who provides Aamir Ali with the qualities of star power, action and elevation. Other actors who make up the cast include Malavika Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Ranji Panicker and Shammi Thilakan. Among all, the performance of Neil Nitin Mukesh becomes especially noticeable as this is his debut in Malayalam films.

Mohanlal’s Appearance Gives Khalifa Its Big Surprise

Another strong point about the film is the performance of Mohanlal as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the grandfather of Aamir Ali. Even before the release of the film, Prithviraj had been vocal about the fact that the character should not be looked at only as a cameo. The character is a crucial catalyst in the story and ties well to the family theme of the movie. Having Prithviraj and Mohanlal in the same action film makes things exciting.

Action And Technical Scale Are Khalifa’s Biggest Strengths

Vysakh knows how to stage a grand show, and Khalifa is indeed crafted keeping that aspect in mind. The cinematography for the movie is done by Jomon T John, and the background score provided by Jakes Bejoy compliments the larger-than-life depiction of events in the movie. There are enough opportunities to showcase their talent in the movie as well. However, with a running time of about 160 minutes, the movie is quite long.

Khalifa Movie Review: The Verdict

Khalifa is successful precisely because it capitalizes on what people look for in the Prithviraj-Vysakh pairing: big crowd scenes, excitement and star appeal. Prithviraj dominates the screen, the production value is high and there is also Mohanlal to draw attention, but a patchy screenplay, slow pacing and lengthy running time make the movie miss out on its potential.

For viewers looking for a lavish Prithviraj mass entertainer, Khalifa has enough to offer. Those expecting a tightly paced action thriller may find it more uneven.

Rating: 3/5

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