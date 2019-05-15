Khamoshi Trailer: The trailer of Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva's upcoming supernatural horror film, Khamoshi has been released by the makers about a few minutes back. The movie will star south fame Tamannaah Bhatia as a deaf-mute and Prabhu Deva as the antagonist.

Khamoshi Trailer: The trailer of the supernatural horror film Khamoshi has been released by the makers earlier today. The movie stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudeva in lead roles and Bhumika Chawla, best known for Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan, will also be seen in a pivotal role. As the name suggests Khamoshi is based on in silence and fear of the unknown. In the film, Khamoshi is playing the role of a deaf and mute girl who gets trapped in her own house.

Talking about the trailer of the film it opens to Tamannah Bhatia sitting outside her house in the garden and painting. Full of chaos, and running scenes Prabhudeva intense look will surely give you chills! Midway during the trailer, you will start getting goosebumps as Prabhudeva starts scaring Tamannah Bhatia. The trailer in a span of just a few minutes has crossed thousands of views and the comments section is brimming with compliments from fans who are waiting for this suspense thriller movie to release soon.

Well if you haven’t watched the trailer yet? This is the perfect time to look at the suspense thriller movie which will definitely give you chills.

Watch the trailer of Khamoshi starring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri here:

Apart from Khamoshi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudheva will be seen together in Devi 2 which releases later this month. Horror thriller movie Khamoshi has been produced by Vashu Bhajnani and directed by Chakri Toleti. It also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles. It is staled to release on May 31.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App