Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her latest comedy-drama Khandaani Shafakhana. The film is slated to release on August 2, 2019. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how male and female actors are treated differently in the entertainment industry.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way. She’s been acting in the entertainment industry from 9 years and has performed extremely well so far. The versatile actor has been a part of many hits like Dabangg, Lootera, Kalank, Rowdy Rathore and more.

In a recent interview, Sonakshi said she aspires to do different roles and wants filmmakers to cast her for any kind of character. According to her, acting n different avatars is what makes her feel alive and she loves doing her work.

As per reports, Sonakshi doesn’t like the labelling of films. She said a film should be treated equally whether a female-centric or male-centric. The films should not be categorised because it doesn’t happen with a male-centric movie. Only movies which are done by female actors have this tag. She also added that it is a trend in Bollywood that male actors won’t do a film which has bigger female scenes. With regard to this, Mission Mangal actor Taapsee Pannu stated that male actors do not sign a film which has strong female characters. its high time now and the mindset should change.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in her upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana which is slated to release next week. The movie is a comedy-drama film directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The movie talks about sex and sex life, Sonakshi will be seen playing the role of Baby Bedi who runs a fertility clinic and will do anything for her family. The actor will be next seen Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal which is slated to release next month.

