Khandaani Shafakhana box office collection day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, and Varun Sharma are much excited for their comedy-drama film Khandaani Shafakhana, which has released today. In terms of prediction, it is expected that the film will earn Rs 3 crore on its first day.

Khandaani Shafakhana box office collection day 1: After not so promising performance in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana with a different subject. In the film, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Babita Bedi, who takes up the responsibility of managing a sex clinic of her uncle. The interesting part about the film is, singer Badshah will be doing his debut along with Bollywood actor Varun Sharma.

Moreover, this will be the first time when such a subject will be covered on big screens. Though the film centers around a taboo, there is a lot of anticipation from the film and it is expected that the film will cater the target audience well. The comedy-drama film also features Annu Kapoor, Paresh Pahuja and Kulbhushan Kharbandanin supporting roles.

In terms of collection, one cannot expect something very special from the film, as it totally depends on the content of the film. In all, it is expected that the film will earn Rs 3 crore on its first day and the rest of the business will depend on the word of mouth.

The basic idea behind the film is to break the taboo around sex and have open conversations about the matter with your elders and parents. The makers want that after watching the film, the parents openly talk about this to their kids and become vocal on this topic.

The comedy-drama film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and will be bankrolled under the banners of T-series and Sundial Productions. Moreover, it is also expected that the film will face competition with Hollywood highly anticipated film Fast Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which can beat Sonakshi Sinha starrer strongly in terms of collection.

