Khandaani Shafakhana: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is all set to create a buzz with her second film of the year Khandaani Shafakhana. The film is a comedy-drama film which is helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is bankrolled under the banners of Mahaveer Jain, Divya Khosla, Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film also marks as a debut in acting for rapper Badshah. Apart from Sonakshi and Badshah, the film also features Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in supporting roles.

Recently, the reports revealed that the makers are planning to recreate Raveena Tandon’s 1996 hit song Shehar Ki Ladki from the film Rakshak. The song was a blockbuster hit song which featured Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. However, the remake will feature Bollywood actor Diana Penty and singer Badshah.

Reports also revealed that Diana and Badshah will be shooting for the song today and tomorrow in Mumbai. The song will include a rap portion which will be sung by Badshah and some hot dance moves of Diana Penty.

Talking about the film, Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama film which narrates the story of a girl Babita Bedi, who is very dedicated towards her family. Overall, the film is all about taboos around sex. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on July 26, however, now the film will release on August 2 to avoid clashes with films Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya and Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s film Arjun Patiala.

