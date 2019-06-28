Khandaani Shafakhana Koka song: The makers of the upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma have released the first song of the film. Titled as Koka, the song is the remake of 2003 hit song that goes by the same name.

‘The first song of Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma’s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana is finally out. Titled as Koka, the song is the remake of Jasbir Jassi’s 2003 song that goes by the same name and it is as good as it can get. With folk vibes and Badshah’s fresh beats intermingled in one song, Koka is a party number that will definitely make you hit the dance floor. Along with Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah, the song also features Varun Sharma in a quirky avatar.

Sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah and Dhvani Bhanushali, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Tanishq Bagchi and Mellow D and produced under the banner of T-Series. Speaking about the song, Sonakshi had earlier said that Koka is a peppy foot-tapping song that is one of her favourites. She added that they had a great time shooting it.

Earlier this week, the makers of Khandaani Shafakhana released the official trailer of the film and garnered a mixed reaction on social media. The movie revolves around Sonakshi Sinha’s character Baby Bedi, who is handed over the responsibility of running a sex clinic.

According to latest reports, the makers of the film are also planning to recreate Raveena Tandon’s song Shehar Ki Ladki featuring Diana Penty and Badshah. The song will feature the rap portion by Badshah and sizzling dance moves of the actor. Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana was earlier slated to release on July 26, 2019, but has now been postponed to August 2, 2019.

