Khandaani Shafakhana movie new release date: The film which was set to release on July 26, 2019, has now been shifted to August 2, 2019, to avert a clash with Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya, and Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon movie Arjun Patiala.

To share the news of the movie releasing later on Varun Sharma shared a tweet stating- Jann hitt mein jaari ek soochna ? #KhandaaniShafakhana ab haqq se khulega 2nd August ko!!! ???? #BaatTohKaro. The trailer of the movie Khandaani Shafakhana which release last week has crossed more than 10- million views on Youtube and even was trending on twitter back then.

The movie Khandaani Shafakhana is based on a family run sex clinic, where Sonakshi Sinha will take on as the sexologist. The trailer was full of laughter and hilarious moments but at times felt like a copy of Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor.

Take a look at the Tweet here:

Sonakshi Sinha in the movie essays the role of a happy go girl and in an interview revealed more about her character, she said – I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around of us. After the failure of Sonakshi Sinha’s last movie Kalank, this will be her first solo outing. On the work front, after Khandaani Shafakhana she will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in Dabbang 3.

The movie will also star Badshah who will be seen making his Bollywood debut with this film.

