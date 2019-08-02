Khandaani Shafakhana movie review: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma's film Khandaani Shafakhana has released this weekend. Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film has been bankrolled under the banner of T-Series and Sundial Productions.

Khandaani Shafakhana movie review: Baat To Karo! This is the core message of this week’s release Khandaani Shafakhana. In a society where sex is one topic that is discussed within hidden closets or in cheap humour despite ever-increasing population, the film has its heart at the right place. Set in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Khandaani Shafakhana takes flight after Baby Bedi (Sonakshi Sinha) is handed over the responsibility to run her mamaji’s sex clinic. If she is able to do it for 6 months, she can later sell the sex clinic and become the sole owner of his property.

Sounds like a fair deal, isn’t it? It isn’t. From trying to run the sex clinic amid stern glances and comments, discerning attitude from the society, selfish Chachaji to trying to make a living for her family, Sonakshi Sinha tries to play the character of Baby Bedi with utmost conviction.

Varun Sharma, who plays Baby Bedi’s brother, is largely disappointing despite his efforts to evoke a few laughs. However, the surprise package in the film is Badshah. As Gabru Ghaatak, Badshah manages to steal the show with his outlandish screen presence and admirable personality in the little screen time that he does get. Speaking about the supporting cast, Annu Kapoor, Priyanshu Jora, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rajesh Sharma are good but seem like a wasted opportunity.

Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around Baby Bedi and the sex clinic. Even in its highs and lows, the film fails to evoke emotions or keep you hooked through its 136 minutes length. The scenes that do evoke laughter have already been seen in the trailer. While the makers of the film manage to keep away from lewd jokes, it does find itself looking for respite in laughter from sex problems of common men. Be it jokes about a Pahalwan’s broken penis or sperm being referred to as wiggle wiggle.

Spoiler Alert! If you are expecting the song Shehar Ki Ladki featuring the original actors Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon on the big screen, it isn’t there. So, save yourself the disappointment.

