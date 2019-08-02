Khandaani Shafakhana screening: Sonakshi Sinha along with Varun Sharma and Badshah are all set for the comedy-drama film Khandaani Shafakhana which was released today and is garnering praises on social media. Some hours back, the makers of the film arranged a special screening of the film. Take a look at the pictures–

Khandaani Shafakhana screening: After not quenching the thirst of the fans with drama film Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha is back on-screen with a unique concept in the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The comedy-drama film is helmed by first time turned director Shilpi Dasgupta and will also feature Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah. The film has hit the screens today and is currently garnering positive reviews from the critics as well as fans.

Some hours back, the makers arranged a special screening of the film in Mumbai which was graced by many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Ayush Sharma and Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rhode.

The lead star of the film Sonakshi Sinha was the first person to arrive at the venue with her mother Poonam Sinha. Dressed in a blue and gold A-line kurta, the actor was looking alluring in the event. To add more to her looks, the actor also carried a stylish pair of earrings with a tight bun. Talking about Sonakshi’s mom, Poonam was seen wearing an ivory suit with gold and white dupatta.

Take a look at the pictures–

Further, Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar also appeared at the event who has shared the screens with Sonakshi Sinha in films like Rowdy Rathore, Joker and Holiday. The actor is currently gearing up for his science fiction film Mission Mangal with stars Vidya Balan, Nayanthara, Taapsee Pannu, and Kriti Kulhari.

With his wife, Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana further attended the event dressed in a green jacket and grey pants. Meanwhile, Tahira was spotted wearing black casuals and complimented her husband well while she posed before the screening. Moreover, Salman Khan’s brother in law Ayush Sharma, who appeared in film Loveyatri also graced the event dressed in a yellow casual t-shirt.



Here are some more pictures from the screening–

Talking about the film, it also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Annu Kapoor, Priyanshu Jora, Raveena Tondon, Suniel Shetty and Diana Penty in supporting roles.

