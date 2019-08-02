Khandaani Shafakhana social media reaction: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma starrer Khandaani Shafakhanawas released today. The comedy-drama has received mixed reviews so far from fans and film critics.

Khandaani Shafakhana social media reaction: The much-awaited film Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha was released at the silver screens today. The comedy-drama film also features popular rapper Badshah, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in key roles. The film was slated to hit the big screens on August 2, 2019.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana talks about sex and sex life. In the film, Sonakshi plays the role of Babita Badi who runs a fertility clinic. The movie showcases how Babita deals with the obstacles of a conservative society. Babita is a Punjabi girl whose ready to do anything for her family. On the other hand, Badshah makes an impressive debut. He will be seen playing the character of Gabru Ghatack who is one of the clients who visits Sonakshi’s clinic.

After watching the trailer of the film, fans were really excited to see the movie. The movie has got mixed reviews so far. Film critics have given the film 3 stars out of 5 and according to them, the Sonakshi starrer lacks a heavy dose of humour and entertainment. The movie also talks about how Sex is not taboo and problems related to sex can be discussed openly. The movie also shows some emotional aspects explaining the same. After watching the comedy-drama, many fans took to Twitter and shared their review of the movie. Have a look:

Watched #KhandaaniShafakhana What a Film!😍 @sonakshisinha is flawless her Best performance so far @Its_Badshah uuff so natural and effortless❤️@varunsharma90 ur on a roll @shilpidasgupta_ and @MrigLamba u guys have winner🙌

Guys MUST MUST WATCH!! #HighlyRecommended 🙏 — Simmran K Mundi (@SimrankMundi) August 2, 2019

First day first show #KhandaaniShafakhana — Rummana Ahmed (@reachrummana) August 2, 2019

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Mission Mangal which is set to release on August 15. Mission Mangal is a space drama starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Blan, Taapsee Pannu in key roles. The actor is currently working on the sequel of Dabangg series – Dabangg 3 slated to release in December this year.

