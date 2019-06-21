Khandaani Shafakhana: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her comedy-drama film Khandaani Shafakhana. Apart from Sonakshi, the film also features singer Badshah with Varun Sharma. Reports reveal that the film will hit the silver screens on July 26, so it can face a clash with films like Mental Hai Kya and Arjun Patiala at the box office.

Khandaani Shafakhana: It seems that Sonakshi Sinha has not left hope and even after receiving not so promising reviews for her last film Kalank, the actor is back in her form to present something new to the audience. Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her upcoming film Khandaani Shefakhana. The film is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Talking about the film, Khandaani Shafakhana narrates the story of happy go lucky punjaban girl Baby, portrayed by Sonakshi Sinha, who is very devoted to her family and can do anything for them. Not only this, but the film also marks as a debut for singer Badshah as he will also feature in the film along with Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor.

Some days back, the actor shared the first poster of the film and now the makers have released the trailer of the film, which is currently garnering a positive response from all the corners. Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma along with Badshah are in full form in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

Moreover, the film will also clash with rom-com cop film Arjun Patiala which features Kriti Sanon, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles and erotic black comedy film Mental Hai Kya which features Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. All three film are releasing on July 26, 2019. Currently, Sonakshi Sinha is busy shooting for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan which will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App