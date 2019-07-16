Khandaani Shafakhana song Dil Jaaniye: After creating a buzz with the remake of songs like Koka and Shehar Ki Ladki, the makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma’s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana have released a romantic track today. Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, composed by Payal Dev and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Dil Jaaniye showcases the budding romance between Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanshu Jora’s characters.
As the song continues to garner views on YouTube, social media is all praises for the song. Praising Jubin Nautiyal’s voice, social media users have called it a soulful track that is sure to touch your heartstrings. Sharing the video on her social media account, Sonakshi said that the monsoon season is going to get even more romantic with Dil Jaaniye.
The trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana released earlier this week and garnered a mixed reaction on social media. In the film, Sonakshi essays the role of Baby Bedi, who has been handed over the responsibility to run her grandfather’s sex clinic. Interestingly, Khandaani Shafakhana will mark Badshah’s acting debut in Bollywood.
Check out social media reaction to Khandaani Shafakhana’s song Dil Jaaniye:
Slated to hit the silver screens on August 2, Khandaani Shafakhana will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi on its release day. Right after Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will be seen in the much-anticipated film Mission Mangal.