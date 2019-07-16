Khandaani Shafakhana song Dil Jaaniye: The makers of the upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhaana has released a new song titled Dil Jaaniye. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, the song stars Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanshu Jora.

Khandaani Shafakhana song Dil Jaaniye: After creating a buzz with the remake of songs like Koka and Shehar Ki Ladki, the makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma’s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana have released a romantic track today. Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, composed by Payal Dev and penned by Shabbir Ahmed, Dil Jaaniye showcases the budding romance between Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanshu Jora’s characters.

As the song continues to garner views on YouTube, social media is all praises for the song. Praising Jubin Nautiyal’s voice, social media users have called it a soulful track that is sure to touch your heartstrings. Sharing the video on her social media account, Sonakshi said that the monsoon season is going to get even more romantic with Dil Jaaniye.

The trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana released earlier this week and garnered a mixed reaction on social media. In the film, Sonakshi essays the role of Baby Bedi, who has been handed over the responsibility to run her grandfather’s sex clinic. Interestingly, Khandaani Shafakhana will mark Badshah’s acting debut in Bollywood.

Monsoon mein माहौल hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye and Lemon hero @Priyanshujora ❤ Song out now! Check it out here https://t.co/8GnI5A3nI2 and let me know what you think!!! pic.twitter.com/Ij2r1DNgq1 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 16, 2019

Check out social media reaction to Khandaani Shafakhana’s song Dil Jaaniye:

She expresses through her eyes so much ❤❤❤#Diljaaniye pic.twitter.com/4AJuCRkxP3 — Anushka (@AnushkaBhowmik6) July 16, 2019

#DilJaaniye is a very soulful song. @JubinNautiyal has sung beautifully. And @sonakshisinha you are a girl of shines, No doubt…❤️❤️❤️ — Chetan HR (Super30) 📚📚 (@ichets_sona_hr) July 16, 2019

#Badebhai @JubinNautiyal Beautiful Sung bhai 💕💓💓

Monsoon mein माहौल hoga thoda aur romantic with #DilJaaniye

Fvrt lines 💕💓🌹

Dil jaaniye mainu jee lain de

Do lafz mohobbat keh lain dehttps://t.co/avEKTbUfUO — Rikesh Singh (@RikeshSingh0) July 16, 2019

This song is definitely going to touch so many hearts. ❤️ #PVR — PVRCinemas 🎬 (@_PVRCinemas) July 16, 2019

just came back after listening it…..the music, jubin's voice, your expressions ..everything was simply beautiful 😍❤❤ — Anushka (@AnushkaBhowmik6) July 16, 2019

The music it's so soft and the chemistry seems sweet I'm gonna looking forward to this, and my favorite thing the most favorite is always your expressions ❤#DilJaaniye #KhandaaniShafakhana — Swati. (@ItsSwatiS) July 16, 2019

Slated to hit the silver screens on August 2, Khandaani Shafakhana will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi on its release day. Right after Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will be seen in the much-anticipated film Mission Mangal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App