The all-new song titled Saans Toh Le Le from Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma, and Annu Kapoor-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana has finally been unveiled by the makers of the movie. The song has been sung by Badshah and Rico and the music and lyrics of the track have also been given by Badsha. The video of Saans Toh Le Le song features Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah and has gone viral on social media as soon as it was released by the makers of the movie.

The song also features Varun Sharma and Prayansh Jora and has garnered more than 60,000 views in 40 minutes. The bomb song is in Punjabi and Hindi and will make you hit the dance floor right away! Badshah’s voice and the sassy lyrics make this song more amazing! The other songs from the movie, such as Koka, Shehar Ki Ladki, Dil Jaaniye, Udd Jaa and Bheege Mann have also been loved by fans and now Saans To Le Le is becoming popular after the release.

Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. The film has been helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta and has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar., Divya Khosla Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Khandaani Shafakhana has been presented under the banner of T-Series and is s slated to hit the silver screen on August 2, 2019. Khandaani Shafakhana also stars Priyanshu Jora, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Paresh Pahuja. Diana Penty, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon will be seen in a special appearance in the song Shehar Ki Ladki from the movie.

It is one of the most anticipated films of this year and the trailer of the movie was also loved by fans. The comedy-drama will release worldwide on August 2, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App