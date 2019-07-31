Khandaani Shafakhana song Saans Toh Le Le: A new song titled Saans Toh Le Le was released today from the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana. The song introduces Sonakshi as Baby Bedi in the movie. The comedy-drama is set to release on August 2, 2019.

Khandaani Shafakhana song Saans Toh Le Le: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is all set to hit the silver screen soon. It is a comedy-drama film directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on August 2, 2019.

Recently, a new song titled Saans Toh Le Le sung by Badshah was released today. The song introduces Sonakshi as Baby Bedi in a quirky way. The actor took to social media today and shared the latest song from her latest movie. She also called it her favourite track from the film. The song Saans Toh Le Le is aa mixture of Punjabi and Hindi and has been made by popular rapper Badshah and Ricco.

Talking about the film, Khandaani Shafakhana also features Annu Kapoor. The theme of the movie talks about sex and sex life. In the film, Sonakshi will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi girl named Babita who is ready to do anything for her family. Babita runs a fertility clinic and faces many obstacles because of the conservative society. The comedy flick is produced under the T-Series banner and will hit the box office screens this Friday.

On the work front, After Khandaani Shafakhana Sonakshi will be seen in multistarrer film Mission Mangal which is slated to release on August 15. She is currently working on her next project is Dabangg 3 which is a sequel of Dabangg series and will hit the silver screens in December 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App