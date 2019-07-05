Khandaani Shafakhana song Sheher Ki Ladki: The hit 90s song Sheher Ki Ladki is back but with a new feel and vibe. Titled as the original, Sheher Ki Ladki 2.0 features Badshah and Diana Penty grooving on the peppy beats and is from the film Khandaani Shafakhana. The song also has a guest appearance by Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

Khandaani Shafakhana song Sheher Ki Ladki: A yet another addition to the trend of remixes in Bollywood film industry is Khandaani Shafakhaana’s song Sheher Ki Ladki. Featuring Badshah and Diana Penty, the song takes a deroute from the streets to a club. Originally, Sheher Ki Ladki is a song from the film Rakshak that released in 1996 and featured Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty. To amp up the excitement level among the audience, the makers of the film had earlier shared a teaser of the reprised version.

With bling, swag and a modern vibe, Sheher Ki Ladki is a party number that will surely make an entry in your playlist and weekend plans. Sung by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar, the song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Interestingly, the song also stars Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty and watching them groove on the reprised version is an absolute treat to the eyes. Speaking about the song, Raveena said that Sheher Ki Ladki is one of her favourite songs and shooting for the reprised version brought back so many memories. Sunil Shetty, on the other hand, said that it was great shooting with Raveena again. He added that he absolutely loves the reprised version.

Before Sheher Ki Ladki, the makers of the upcoming Khandaani Shafakhana had released the first song titled Koka. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma, the song was a remake of 2003 version. With desi vibes and Badshah’s fresh tunes, the song is a peppy foot-tapping number and has already garnered 19 million views in 1 week.

Check out Badshah and Diana Penty’s song Sheher Ki Ladki here:

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Khandaani Shafakhana is slated to hit the silver screens on August 2. The film will clash with Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s Jabariya Jodi at the cinema screens.

