Khandaani Shafakhana trailer 2: The new trailer of the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is out! From urging people to talk about sex to discussing sexual related issues, Sonakshi Sinha takes on the role of a doctor who helps people in solving their sexual problems.

The movie tries to give a social message with hints of humor to make people laugh every now and then. The social message being that sex talk isn’t taboo. The movie also stars Varun Sharma, Badshah and Priyansh Joras in lead roles. Ahead of the film the makers recently released the second trailer of the film.

The 2 minutes 13-second trailer shows the journey of Sonakshi Sinha character from being a small-town girl to running a Khandaani Shafakhana (Sex Clinic). Obviously running a Sex clinic, and talking about sex being a girl is considered taboo in that small town but that’s what the movie is about to make people understand that talking about sex isn’t taboo.

The movie is the Bollywood debut of rapper Badshah. The trailer shows the brimming romance between Sonakshi Sinha and Priyansh Jora’s character. The song Dil Jaaniye shows their budding chemistry and is a slow ballad. The movie also has Sheher Ki Ladki remix version and has a special appearance of Raveena Tandon and Sunil Shetty.

