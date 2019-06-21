Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: The trailer of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana was released today. The film also stars rapper Badshah and Varun Sharma. Take a look at 5 Interesting facts about Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah's film.

Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to be back on the silver screens with her next film titled Khandaani Shafakhana. Touted as a sex comedy film for family audiences, Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around Sonakshi Sinha’s character Baby Bedi, who is handed over the responsibility of running a sex clinic. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla =Lamba and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Sundial Productions and T-Series, the film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

To raise the excitement among the audience, the trailer of the flm released today just a while ago. As the cinema-going audience gives mixed reviews to the film, here are some of the interesting facts that might not be explicit in the trailer of the film.

-Khandaani Shafakhana marks the debut of rapper Badshah. After entertaining the audience with his blockbuster songs, he will try his hand at acting in the film. In the film, he will be playing the role of a superstar and his character is much like his real-life personality.

-Previously, Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah have worked together in the song Move Your Lakk from the film Noor. The song also featured Diljit Dosanjh.

-The title of the film was kept under wraps for a long time. Sonakshi announced the title by sharing a photo of the team of Khandaani Shafakhana. Have a look at the post here:

-On the day of its release, the film will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya and Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s Arjun Patiala.

-Interestingly, both Arjun Patiala and Khandaani Shafakhaana feature Varun Sharma in a prominent role. The trailer of Arjun Patiala released a day before.

