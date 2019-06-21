Khandaani Shafakhana trailer out: The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana is finally out. Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film will hit the silver screens on July 26.

Khandaani Shafakhana trailer out: After the debacle of Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi and Kalank, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. Co-starring Varun Sharma and rapper Badshah, the film is based against the backdrop of a sex clinic. Sharing the first poster of the film, Sonakshi wrote in the caption that the more she speaks, the more people will feel embarrassed and hinted at the trailer launch.

And now, the makers of the film have finally released the trailer of the film. The tagline of the film reads that it is the only sex film for the entire family. In the film, Sonakshi essays the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl in the film, who adores the family and will go to any lengths to see them happy.

Talking about the film, the actor earlier said that she is very happy to be a part of the film as it is very close to the world around us. She will step into the shoes of a small town girl who faces hilarious challenges that are thrown at her. She added that film is full of flavor, fun and emotions. Interestingly, Khandaani Shafakhana marks the acting debut of rapper Badshah. Sonakshi and Badshah have previously worked together in the song Move Your Lakk from the film Noor.

Check out the trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana here:

Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 26. On the day of its release, the film will clash on the silver screens with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya and Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s Arjun Patiala.

