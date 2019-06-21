Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set for her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is produced by Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Mahaveer Jain, and Bhushan Kumar. Recently, the makers revealed the trailer of the film which is receiving a positive response.

Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is back with an innovative storyline to impress the fans to the fullest. It seems that after Kalank, the actor decided to present something new and is all set for her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The film narrates the story of a Punjabi girl Baby Bedi, who is given the responsibility of taking forward the work of a sex clinic. Recently, the makers have released the trailer of the film which is currently garnering a positive response from all corners.

The film is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain. It seems that more than the posters, the trailer has created a huge around the film where Sonakshi Sinha comes in an all-new look and plays a sexologist.

Moreover, the film also marks as a debut for singer Badshah in acting. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah, the film also features Varun Sharma. The film will also clash with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s film Arjun Patiala and Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya which will release on July 26, 2019.

Talking about social media reaction, the trailer of the film is receiving a positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Some are calling the film Sonakshi’s best choice till now while some are also disliking the concept of the film. Meanwhile, Sonakshi’s comic timing with Varun and Badshah are getting praised.

Trailer out now… #KhandaaniShafakhana stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and singer Badshah… Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta… 26 July 2019 release… #KhandaaniShafakhanaTrailer: https://t.co/nzkOVYY6Wf pic.twitter.com/6rVI2eLpGn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

The trailer of #KhandaaniShafakhana again proves what amazing comic timing #SonakshiSinha has! This looks like so much fun with a much needed message! Totally looking forward to this 👏 #KhandaaniShafakhanaTrailer https://t.co/r1SARORIw2 pic.twitter.com/bSTebfgJjp — Ashweta ❤️🇳🇿 (@Sonaholic_Ashu) June 21, 2019

One More Diaster For @sonakshisinha

Back To Back Disaster Film Dene Ki All Time Record Banayegi Motakshi Debi 🙏😆

What a Wahiyat Trailer Of #KhandaaniShafakhana#KhandaaniShafakhanaTrailer — I M ON 2.0 (@ai_imon) June 21, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App