Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is back with an innovative storyline to impress the fans to the fullest. It seems that after Kalank, the actor decided to present something new and is all set for her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The film narrates the story of a Punjabi girl Baby Bedi, who is given the responsibility of taking forward the work of a sex clinic. Recently, the makers have released the trailer of the film which is currently garnering a positive response from all corners.
The film is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain. It seems that more than the posters, the trailer has created a huge around the film where Sonakshi Sinha comes in an all-new look and plays a sexologist.
Moreover, the film also marks as a debut for singer Badshah in acting. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah, the film also features Varun Sharma. The film will also clash with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s film Arjun Patiala and Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya which will release on July 26, 2019.
Talking about social media reaction, the trailer of the film is receiving a positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Some are calling the film Sonakshi’s best choice till now while some are also disliking the concept of the film. Meanwhile, Sonakshi’s comic timing with Varun and Badshah are getting praised.