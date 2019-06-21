Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer: After the failure of Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha is back again with Khandaani Shafakhana. The trailer of the film is surely full of hilarious scenes and will leave you in splits but has some similarities to Ayushmann Khurana's Vicky Donor. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, the movie also stars Varun Dharma and Badshah.

Khandaani Shafakhana Trailer: The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, and Varun Sharma starrer is out now! The 3-minute trailer is full of hilarious moments and will surely leave you in splits but some moments will be so similar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky donor that this movie will seem like a second sequel.

The plot of the movie revolves around Indian populations hesitance to accepting their sexual problems and why is it considered a taboo subject. Currently, Ayushmann Khurana’s name is synonymous with movies revolving around the sexual subjects be it Vicky Donor or Badhaai Ho, the star loves to do movies on such taboo subjects and to change the mindset of his millions of fans.

Getting back to the trailer of the film, its a failed attempt at comedy by Sonakshi Sinha but we are glad to see her stepping up and presenting her own version on taboo subjects and doing it in an entertaining way.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:



The trailer in a span of just an hour has crossed 150k views and is already trending on youtube. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, the movie will also see rapper-singer Badshah making his debut into Bollywood with this movie and Varun Sharma being himself is enough to make us laugh and leave us all smiling.

After Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha has returned to the screens with a solo outing. The movie will release on July 26, 2019. The star who made her debut into the Bollywood industry with Salman Khan starrer Dabangg will be featuring in the third sequel directed by Prabhudheva. The movie will release worldwide on December 20, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App