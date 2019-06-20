Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah share the first look of the hilarious fun-filled Khandaani Shafakhana which will hit theatres on July 26, 2019. The trailer is set to release tomorrow and apart from Sonakshi Sinha it also stars Badshah and Varun Sharma.

Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha took on to Instagram to share the first look of her upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019, and the fans cannot wait to see the hilarious movie of a small town girl.

In the Poster of the movie, Sonakshi can be seen in a pink blue suit with a yellow coat over it. The rest of the cast including Badshah, Gautam Mehra, Annu Kapur among others can be seen around her, covering their face with buckets and paper bags.

The words Sex clinic is written below the title of the movie and Sonakshi has captioned the movie as “main jitna bolungi logo ko utni hi Sharam aani hai”. Singer Rapper Badshah has also shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it ” proud to present the first look of this beautiful film that I’m part of.”

Take a look at the poster here:

The film is based in Hoshiarpur, a town in Punjab and Sonakshi plays the role of a happy go lucky girl who loves her family very much and will go to any length to see her family happy, even if it means letting go of her dreams. Sonakshi Sinha is extremely happy to be part of this film and to step into the shoes of a small town girl and to face the madcap challenges thrown at her.

Girish Johar also shared the news that the trailer of the Khandaani Shafakhana will be out in 2 days. Khandaani Shafakhana is going to be full of fun and flavor.

Other then Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha is set to work on Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, which will be released on August 16, 2019. She is also working on her next Dabangg sequel along with Salman Khan, which is set to release at the end of the year.

The Funny Emotional story of a small town, Khandaani Shafakhana is set to hit theatres on July 26, 2019.

