Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10: Indian reality stunt show is set to air from January 10, 2020, and will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. Rani Chatterjee who will be the first Bhojpuri contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi confirmed the news and posted pictures of her leaving for Bulgaria.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10: The shooting for the much-awaited Indian stunt reality game show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has already begun. As the shooting for the show commences in Bulgaria the contestant’s name are yet to be declared but if reports are true we can see stars such as Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Karan tacker, Tejasswi Prakash, and many more. For the very first time, a Bhojpuri contestant has been invited to the Indian reality stunt show with other renowned Television and Bollywood celebrities!

Rani Chatterjee about a few hours back posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she confirmed the news of participating in the stunt show and captioned it as left for Bulgaria #khatronkekhiladi. The show is set to go on floors on January 10, 2020, and will be hosted by none other than director Rohit Shetty. In the post, Rani Chatterjee has shared a close-up picture of her dressed in a black t-shirt and has complemented her look with red glossy lipstick.

To extend wishes and wish her the best of luck for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, co-star Amrapali Dubey took to her Instagram handle to share the same picture and wrote all the best Rani win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The post has already crossed 10k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments and are wishing their Bhojpuri star all the best for the Indian reality stunt show.

The last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 was hosted by adrenaline lover and director Rohit Shetty and Indian Choreographer and actor Punit Pathak won the last season, Playback singer Aditya Narayan was the runner up followed by Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, and Aly Goni.

