Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 21 March 2020 preview: In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Television actor Karan Patel will be seen braving his fears, The actor will be seen performing a stunt with snakes. Watch the promo here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 21 March 2020 preview: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is considered as one of the strongest contenders this season. During his stint so far, Karan has attempted all the stunts with utmost enthusiasm, impressing not just the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 but also the audience. However, the upcoming episode of the show scheduled to air tonight at 9 pm on Colors, will witness him facing his fears, i.e snakes.

In a promo shared by the channel on social media, Karan Patel can be seen locked in a water tank with several snakes. He is asked to unlock himself without letting his snake fear get to him. As we can say in the promo, the actor takes on the challenge with such bravery that it is hard to believe that he is scared of snakes. While Karan is doing his first animal stunt, other contestants are seen cheering for him.

Speaking to a news portal about the specific task, Karan Patel said that he has always had a fear of snakes. When he hopped on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 journey, he knew that he would have to face this fear someday. Calling the show one of the most enriching experiences of his life, Karan said that he had a great and thrilling time doing this task.

In another promo that is shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, we can see a fun segment between Rohit Shetty and Karishma Tanna, where the former can be seen pulling her leg. Take a look at the second promo here:

