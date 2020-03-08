Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 8 March 2020 preview: In tonight's episode, Bharti Singh will be seen amping up the laughter quotient by taking a dig at the contestants and Rohit Shetty. She will also be seen performing a task with Harsh Limbachiya.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 8 March 2020 preview: Get ready for a fun-filled episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 in which Comedian Bharti Singh will be seen amping up the laughter quotient. After Harsh Limbachiya, it will be Bharti Singh who will enter the show to boost the morale of the contestants. Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and entertained not just the-then contestants and Rohit Shetty but also the audiences with their impressive comic timing and outrightly funny jokes.

In a promo shared by the makers of the show on Instagram, Bharti Singh can be seen interacting with this season’s contestants. It begins with Shivin Narang and Amruta Khanvilkar trapped in a cage. When Amruta wakes up with a shock, Bharti comments that why are you getting scared when you know you have to perform these tasks. She then goes on to take a dig at Dharmesh Yelande.

Bharti Singh proceeds further to mock Rohit Shetty that she will land so many kisses on Rohit Shetty’s cheek that it will create a hole. She says that so what if he has given 30-40 hit films, she is also Bharti Singh. While she is roasting Rohit Shetty, he is standing right behind her. Before moving on, Bharti Singh also takes a dig at Karishma Tanna for holding the filmmaker’s hand.

The makers of the show have also shared another promo in which Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh can be seen performing a touch and feel task. All they have to do in put their face or hand behind a cloth and guess what it is. From cactus, pigeons to snakes, the box on the other side is a box of mystery and evokes funny reactions from the couple.

