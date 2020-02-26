Khatron Ke Khiladi: The TV dare show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with some more thrilling and entertaining tasks. TV actor and participant Adaa Khan, in an interview, opened up about a horrifying experience after the recent cockroach task. She said that she found a live cockroach coming out of her ear.

This time Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, and Karishma Tanna would take on the challenges thrown by ace filmmaker and host of the show, Rohit Shetty.

This time, for the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the makers have increased the task difficulty level by 10 times and would be interesting to see the contestants locking horns and performing the daring tasks.

