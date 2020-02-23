Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: A video of Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is going viral on social media. In the video, the duo can be seen doing Naagin Dance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is back with a bang and its contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. From daredevil stunts to fun entertaining performances, the 10th season of the show is turning out to be a must-watch. To take the glamour quotient a notch above, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan, who are also regarded as the hottest contestants of this season, did a Naagin dance in yesterday’s episode on the streets of Bulgaria. Their mesmerising performances not only impressed the cast and crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 but also the audiences.

Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan’s dance moves managed to create such a storm that the video of their performance is now going viral on social media. In the video, while Karishma looks uber-hot in a red ethnic dress styled with a statement waist jewellery and sunglasses, Adaa is making hundreds and thousands of fans on social media go weak in the knees in a similar blue outfit.

As they groove to the beats of Naagin, your eyes will be surely glued to the video. Interestingly, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan have both previously starred in Colors’ hit show Naagin. Henceforth, the song seems apt for the two ladies. Along with their dance video, another video has surfaced on social media in which Karishma can be seen with a huge snake wrapped around her neck.

Take a look at Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan’s viral dance and snake video here:

To catch more such fun videos and heart-thumping stunts, watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 on Colors at 9 pm every Saturday-Sunday.

