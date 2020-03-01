Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is moving forward in in its full swing. In last night's episode, Amruta Khanvilkar was seen calling Adaa Khan a Naagin. Take a look at the video here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is not only high on the scare metre but also entertainment and drama. Along with some daredevil stunts in each episode, the cast and crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 do not forget to add some fun elements that make the episodes as well as the entire season a memorable one. The season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi is no less. In last night’s episode, Rohit Shetty decided to prank Adaa Khan by asking her to unveil a huge box, which had DANGER written it.

Listening to the voices coming from the box, it seemed like a dangerous animal might be trapped inside. A scared Adaa Khan said that she is really scared to go closer to the box. To this, Amruta Khanvilkar commented that Adaa is a Naagin herself. Why is she afraid of going near the box?! Rohit Shetty adds to this that Adaa is a Naagin and a Nevla is waiting for her inside the box.

When Adaa Khan unveils the box, ex Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Harsh Limbachiyaa is seen sitting inside the box. His presence inside the box makes all other contestants erupt in laughter. Welcoming Harsh on set, Rohit Shetty said that the former holds the record of aborting the maximum number of tasks. He further said that the Argentina now celebrates an Abort Day in honour of Harsh Limbachiyaa. A video of this hilarious incident is now going viral on social media.

Take a look at Adaa Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar’s video here-

Khatron Ke Khiladi features 10 contestants- Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, RJ Mallishka, Shivin Narang, Tejaswi Prakash and Rani Chatterjee facing their fears. The first contestant to get eliminated from the show is Rani Chatterjee.

