Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13, if any other show matched up with the entertainment dose, it is Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. There is no doubt that the show is another blockbuster as from thrill, drama, entertainment to comedy, the show comes up with everything. Recently, Balraj Syal shared a picture from Bulgaria and captioned the post saying that he misses Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bulgaria.

This won’t be wrong to say that though, Balraj came up with his own fears and phobia’s and he emerged among those contestants who left no stone unturned to fight from his fears and never shy away in proving himself in the stunts. From wax stunt to suspension, he has always tried hard to fight back from his fears.

While giving an interview, he also revealed that Rohit Shetty is the best host and the show has taught him to never give up in any situation of life. He added saying that his journey is like he can happily do that again. Though, the shoot of the show has ended, it seems that the lockdown of 21 days again reminded Balraj of his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: After painting, Hina Khan discovers a new talent during self isolation, see photos

Moreover, Balraj Syal is also making headlines for choosing Ankita Srivastava in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge over Shehnaaz Gill. While, in an interview, Ankita revealed that choosing each other doesn’t mean that their next step is getting married or engaged, it is very important to know each other personally. For now, they are just friends and will think about taking things forward.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App