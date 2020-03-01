Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After entertaining in the last season, Harsh Limbachiyaa will be seen taking the entertainment bar a level higher by flirting with Karishma Tanna during the stunt. Watch video–

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is again up with the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which is also known as Darr Ki University with students Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, Dharmesh, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Balraj Sayal. In the starting itself, Rohit Shetty revealed that this season will comparatively be difficult as it will have many stunts that will be performed for the very first time.

Though, all the contestants will be struggling hard to fight from their fears, Harsh Limbachiyaa, who was a contestant in the last season, has also appeared on the show to provide a double of entertainment coming packed with comedy and fear. In a viral video, Harsh will be seen performing a height based stunt and makes himself feel lighter by flirting and proposing Karishma Tanna during the task.

It seems that in order to make the fear mode stable Rohit Shetty has called Harsh Limbachiyaa to make the stunts more entertaining. Talking about the stunts, this will not be wrong to say that the level of difficulty in this season is comparatively tougher and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to fight from their own fears.



Moreover, Rohit Shetty also tries to make the atmosphere light with his elements with Dharmesh’s dance performances, Tejasswi Prakash’s song, and Karishma Tanna’s teasing sessions.

