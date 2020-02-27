Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar recently opened up about her love for Bigg Boss and said she loves to watch the show and thinks her husband Himanshu Malhotra would be a perfect fit for it.

Amruta Khanvilkar in a recent interview spoke about her experience on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and said that she loved the experience in the stunt-based reality show and is grateful for the opportunity while denying any possibility of appearing in Bigg Boss instead expressing the desire of seeing husband Himanshu Malhotra in the show one day.

The actor was thrilled to be apart of Khatron Ke Khiladi and spoke very highly of it saying that every actor should once in his life be a part of such show as it allows them to show their personality rather than playing a character, which allows them to connect with fans better and improve as an individual as their physical and mental capabilities are put to test with the stunts and tasks in the show.

The actor was also asked about the possibility of participating in Bigg Boss as she been a part of multiple reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Ja and now Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge February 27, 2020 preview: Contestants engage in dangal to impress Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra

Khatron Ke Khiladi participant has previously won Nach Baliye 7 with her husband Himanshu Malhotra and feels he is a perfect fit for Bigg Boss as he has the ability to keep his calm in the most adverse of situations while bursting out in rage only when he reaches his saturation which is very rare, but unfortunately, he hates the show and can’t stand even her watching the show.

Also Read: Thappad: Taapsee Pannu spotted on the set of Choti Sarrdaarni for promoting her film; upset at not appearing in Naati Pinky Ki Love Story

Amruta Khanvilkar has appeared in various films and television series yet feels Khatron Ke Khiladi was her toughest job yet and feels that the show pushed her limits and helped her to become a tougher individual which has transformed her completely from her older self as she never went tough on herself prior to the show.

Amruta was last seen on the big screen with the film Malang and is currently a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App