Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash is among the finest actors of the Television industry. With her phenomenal acting, timing and her skills, the actor has grabbed many shows like Sanskaar-Dharohar Apnon Ki and Swaragini and misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her versatile acting and her experiments with her characters.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Tejasswi Prakash revealed how she could grab the opportunity of working with Rohit Shetty in his Marathi film. She revealed that it all began when she was doing a daily soap Pehredaar Piya Ki. The content of the show was such that Tejasswi was forced to get married to Affan Khan, who was a young child. Now, after seeing such type of content, many people objected to Tejasswi’s character getting married to a 9-year-old boy which made the show hit a controversy.

Though later the makers replaced the 9-year-old boy with a male young actor by returning with a leap, the people still couldn’t accept the show. But the best part was the show made Tejasswi Prakash garner limelight. Tejasswi added that the hype around the show helped her grab Rohit Shetty’s film as Pehredaar Piya Ki just got ended at that time.

Further, Tejasswi also added that the ongoing show Barrister Babu deals with the same subject of child marriage but the only difference is here an eight-year-old girl is married to a young boy. She also said that these type of shows showcase the reality of different areas and has a brilliant concept.

