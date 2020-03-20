After a huge break from the television industry, Tejasswi Prakash who is presently contesting Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be next seen in her debut Marathi film produced by Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash was long lost from the television screen and now the beautiful actor is going to hit the film industry. According to her recent Instagram post, Tejasswi Prakash is currently shooting for her Marathi film titled School College Ani Life.

The film is produced by Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash has been roped in for its lead character. Tejasswi Prakash has appeared in a various hit television show like Karn Sangini, Swaragini, and now her talent and skills will be seen in her debut Marathi film.

The actor took to her Instagram handle in order to share the news with her fans. She said that she is very proud and lucky to have Rohit Shetty as her mentor and become the leading lady in the first Marathi venture School College Ani Life.

Have a look at Tejasswi Prakash Instagram post:

The film is produced by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Vihan Suryavanshi. The film is expected to hit cinema screens this summer. She shared the post along with her photo alongside Karan Kishor Parab. Karan is also making his debut through this film.

Talking about Tejasswai Prakash’s present work scenario, she is one of the contestants in Rohit Shetty hosted Colors television hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The announcement of the film School College Ani Life is breaking the Internet and is making a lot of headlines.

The film has gone on floors for quite a time. Now that Tejasswi Prakash has made an official announcement for her debut film, people especially her fans are quite excited about her film.

