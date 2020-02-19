Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestants list, Starting Date, Winner Name, Host, Elimination, Location: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set with Darr Ki University which serves as the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show will be shooted in Bulgaria and will premiere on February 22, 2020.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestants list, Starting Date, Winner Name, Host, Elimination, Location: After all the dramas, conflicts, love triangles and arguments in Bigg Boss 13 now its time for some action as filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with some action by turning the Professor of Darr Ki University which will be filled with adventures, daring stunts, thrill, and some action. This will be the 10th season of Khatron Ki Khiladi where 14 celebrities will be taking part and will face some major tests to pass the university.

Like every year, Rohit Shetty is again excited for the 10th season as he is back with an extra dose of fear and thrill in his stunts. If you want to know about all the details of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, you have landed in the right place. Here are all the details about the contestants, host, premiere date, special appearances and the host of the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestants List

The 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will see a lot of Television actors. Like every time big names from the industry will be contesting together in this adventurous ride–

– Shivin Narang

– Balraj Syal

– Karan Patel

– Dharmesh Yelande

– Tejasswi Prakash

– Amruta Khanvilkar

– RJ Malishka

– Rani Chatterjee

– Adaa Khan

– Karishma Tanna

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel is the highest paid contestant on Rohit Shetty show

Not just this, how can any show be complete without wildcard contestants. Though the list of wildcard entries is not yet out, it is said that Rohit Shetty is planning something big and adventurous for the wildcard entries.

Other celebrities who will be making guest appearances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Apart from the contestants and the wild card entries, the show will also feature some special guests that include:

– Harsh Limbachiyaa

– Bharti Singh

– Kunwar Amar

– Salman Yusuff Khan

– Smriti Kalra

– Abhishek Verma

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 starting date

The show will premiere on Colors TV on February 22 at 9 pm this Saturday where Rohit Shetty will introduce all the contestants and will give them a glimpse of Darr Ki University in its first episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Host Name

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his unique style in action, is hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi for five years. This time too, he will present the double dose of action and stunts in Bulgaria with his 14 contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Name

The winner name of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be announced on the grand finale of the season where Rohit Shetty will be giving cash prize and trophy to the deserving candidate.

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners (All Seasons – 1 to 10)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 winner name: Nethra Raghuraman

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 2 winner name: Anushka Manchanda

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3 winner name: Shabir Ahluwalia

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4 winner name: Aarti Chabria

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 5 winner name: Rajneesh Duggal

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6 winner name: Aashish Chaudhary

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7 winner name: Sidharth Shukla

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 winner name: Shantanu Maheshwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 winner name: Punit Pathak

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 winner name: To Be Announced

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Location

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will be shooted in Bulgaria. The shoot of the show has already begun and the show will get telecasted on February 22, 2020, on Saturday on Colors Tv at 9 pm.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Eliminated Contestants

1st eliminated person- To Be Announced

2nd eliminated person- To Be Announced

3rd eliminated person- To Be Announced

4th eliminated person- To Be Announced

5th eliminated person- To Be Announced

6th eliminated person- To Be Announced

7th eliminated person- To Be Announced

8th eliminated person- To Be Announced

9th eliminated person- To Be Announced

Winner- To Be Announced

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App