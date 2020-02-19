Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestants list, Starting Date, Winner Name, Host, Elimination, Location: After all the dramas, conflicts, love triangles and arguments in Bigg Boss 13 now its time for some action as filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with some action by turning the Professor of Darr Ki University which will be filled with adventures, daring stunts, thrill, and some action. This will be the 10th season of Khatron Ki Khiladi where 14 celebrities will be taking part and will face some major tests to pass the university.
Like every year, Rohit Shetty is again excited for the 10th season as he is back with an extra dose of fear and thrill in his stunts. If you want to know about all the details of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, you have landed in the right place. Here are all the details about the contestants, host, premiere date, special appearances and the host of the show
View this post on Instagram
RAW and REAL No Computer Graphics.. 35 Days of hard work… Mentally and Physically Challenging…But that’s exactly what makes KHATRON KE KHILADI so Special. This is Me…Signing Off from Bulgaria, Back to the Madness of Mumbai…getting into my next Battlefield – SOORYAVANSHI #khatronkekhiladi10
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Contestants List
The 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will see a lot of Television actors. Like every time big names from the industry will be contesting together in this adventurous ride–
– Shivin Narang
– Balraj Syal
– Karan Patel
– Dharmesh Yelande
– Tejasswi Prakash
– Amruta Khanvilkar
– RJ Malishka
– Rani Chatterjee
– Adaa Khan
– Karishma Tanna
Not just this, how can any show be complete without wildcard contestants. Though the list of wildcard entries is not yet out, it is said that Rohit Shetty is planning something big and adventurous for the wildcard entries.
Other celebrities who will be making guest appearances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10
Apart from the contestants and the wild card entries, the show will also feature some special guests that include:
– Harsh Limbachiyaa
– Bharti Singh
– Kunwar Amar
– Salman Yusuff Khan
– Smriti Kalra
– Abhishek Verma
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 starting date
The show will premiere on Colors TV on February 22 at 9 pm this Saturday where Rohit Shetty will introduce all the contestants and will give them a glimpse of Darr Ki University in its first episode.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Host Name
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his unique style in action, is hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi for five years. This time too, he will present the double dose of action and stunts in Bulgaria with his 14 contestants.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Name
The winner name of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be announced on the grand finale of the season where Rohit Shetty will be giving cash prize and trophy to the deserving candidate.
List of Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners (All Seasons – 1 to 10)
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 winner name: Nethra Raghuraman
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 2 winner name: Anushka Manchanda
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3 winner name: Shabir Ahluwalia
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4 winner name: Aarti Chabria
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 5 winner name: Rajneesh Duggal
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6 winner name: Aashish Chaudhary
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7 winner name: Sidharth Shukla
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 winner name: Shantanu Maheshwari
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 winner name: Punit Pathak
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 winner name: To Be Announced
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Location
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 will be shooted in Bulgaria. The shoot of the show has already begun and the show will get telecasted on February 22, 2020, on Saturday on Colors Tv at 9 pm.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Eliminated Contestants
