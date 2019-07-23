Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty is again up with the tenth season of the much-anticipated adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here is the final list of contestants, who will contest in this season. Have a look

From Karan Patel, Rj Malishka to Rani Chatterjee, here is the final list of participants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: One of the highly anticipated show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its tenth season and it seems that the host Rohit Shetty is much excited for the upcoming season. Rohit will fly to Bulgaria with his contestants on August 1 for an entire month and the show will air in January next year after Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 13 ends. It seems that the schedule for the director will be a bit difficult as he will be seen juggling between directing his film Sooryavanshi and shooting for the reality show.

To create more excitement, here is the list of contestants, who will be seen contesting in this season. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel, Bhojpuri glam doll Rani Chatterjee, Naagin 3 star Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka, Raazi actor Amruta Khanvilkar, Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang, Tesswi Prakash, Balraj Sayal, choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Tacker, Gautam Gulati, Kavita Kaushik, Neha Bhasin, Krystal D’Souza, Pooja Banerjee and others will reportedly participate in the eleventh season.

With a pinch of spice in the form of adventurous stunts with some drama and comic, the season is predicted to be one of the hit seasons till now.

Talking about the last season, choreographer Punit J Pathak won the show and took away the trophies. The season 9 had a variety of contestants like Bharti Singh, Jamin Bhasin, Avika Gor, Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit, Zain Imam, Bharti Singh, Ali Goni, Vikas Gupta and Sreesanth. The show was on top throughout the time it got aired on TV. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is among the longest-serving hosts of the show.

