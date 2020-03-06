Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: In a video released by the channel, Bharti Singh is seen giving a cheek kiss to Rohit Shetty and then calls him Halwaii. Watch here–

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with the 10th season of the most adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi. From drama, entertainments, stunts to comedy, in the starting itself, Rohit Shetty promised this season which is titled as Darr Ki University, to be the most dangerous season in history.

Moreover, as per the reports and ratings by BARC, the viewership and the entertainment bar of the opening week of Khatron Ke Khiladi have beaten the records of Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 which is quite impressive. It seems that the makers are quite excited this time and have balanced the heavy dose of adventure with the comic relief by bringing in ex-contestants Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh.

In the earlier episodes, Harsh Limbachiyaa was seen getting into the flirt game with Karishma Tanna and now as per the recent video, Bharti Singh is seen kissing Rohit Shetty’s cheek and also calls Rohit Shetty, Halwai.

Watch here–

Comedy queen @bharti_lalli se mazaak padh sakta hai kaafi bhaari! 😂

Watch #KKK10 for more such fun moments, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on #Colors.

Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/gQBxlEwoOa — COLORS (@ColorsTV) March 5, 2020

Not just Harsh and Bharti, Rohit Shetty also lightens the stunt vibes by teasing contestant Tejjaswi Prakash. In a video, Rohit Shetty is seen giving Tejasswi her friend Python and later she is seen struggling as the snake later tightens his grip.

Take a look at the video–

