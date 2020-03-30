Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: This won’t be wrong to say that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is not just high on fear and stunts, it has an extra packet of entertainment which makes it ride high on the bar of success. From the first episode itself, Rohit Shetty, the host of the show is trying hard to balance the show on both entertainment and daredevil stunts and it seems that the filmmaker’s effort has been on the right track as the show has secured the second position on BARC charts.

From Rohit Shetty boosting up the morale, entry of comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to introducing interesting yet scary stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi has no doubt become the most-watched TV shows. In the last episode, in one of his gags, Rohit Shetty announced that every contestant has received gifts from the ex-contestants.

Handing over the parcels, Rohit Shetty is seen giving Tejasswi Prakash a gift by Jasmin Bhasin which had a brain in it. Later, Rohit Shetty is seen pulling Tejasswi’s leg by comparing her with Jasmin Bhasin, who was equally teased for not using her brain in certain things in the last season.

Talking about the eliminated contestants Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar are out of the show and every week the level of difficulty is increasing. Further, in the last episode, Rohit Shetty also expressed his views and said that he sees two finalists in Karisma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash.

