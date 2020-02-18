Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel becomes the highest-paid contestant of Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi among all the contestants. Watch all Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo here–

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After entertaining the audience with various arguments, dramas and love-triangles, its time to gear up for some adventure as Rohit Shetty is all set for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. With 14 contestants, double fear and unexpected tasks, the show will premiere on February 22, 2020, Saturday. Amidst this, the show is also making headlines for its highest-paid actor.

As per the reports, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is charging Rs 5-6 lacs per episode which is the maximum among all the contestants. Reports also reveal that a special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi will also be shot in Bulgaria which will include the best ex-contestants of Bigg Boss in ten episodes and Karan Patel will also feature in that special edition.

Talking about the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty will be hosting the show with the tagline Darr Ki University and will feature RJ Malishka, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh, Adaa Khan, Karan Patel and Balraj Sayal.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 all the promos

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is also busy promoting his film Sooryavanshi that features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leads. The film will release on March 25. Further, as per the reports, the trailer of the film will release on March 2, 2020.

