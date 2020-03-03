Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel recently revealed in an interview that he hopes that his daughter Mehr feels proud watching him doing dangerous stunts after years. Read the entire interview–

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Karan Patel is among the finest actors of the industry. From his looks to his acting skills, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has not just proved himself on the screens, he has also showcased his versatile side of killing any role. Recently, while giving an interview, Karan Patel revealed his excitement about being a part of the adventurous show.

He said that he hopes his daughter feels proud watching him do stunts after years. He revealed that his family has always supported him in this journey and he often feels emotional thinking that he wasn’t here when Ankita (his wife) needed him the most.

He further revealed his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey and said that his journey has been rocking in Bulgaria as he has learned from every stunt. Talking about parenthood, from changing diapers to making Mehr smile, he has learned a lot after Mehr became a part of his life.

On the work front, Karan Patel has featured in many shows like Kasamh Se, Kaho Na Yaar Hai, Kasturi, Teri Meri Love Stories but the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been the turning point of his life.

