In an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, Karan Patel reveals about owning 12 horses by which Rohit Shetty gets shocked. Read the full article to know more.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is so fond of animals that it can be witnessed by his social media. Karan often shares posts on his social media accounts telling everyone to take care of them and to not harm them. Karan Patel is presently seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. In the recent episode of the show, Patel revealed that he owns 12 horses. Yes, you read it right. This revelation gave a shock to Rohit Shetty, who literally got surprised after knowing that Karan has 12 horses.

What exactly happened in the episode was, Karan was asked to perform a stunt that involved horses. Karan was pitted against Adaa Khan. The actor got really excited when he got to know that he will be performing a task with horses when Rohit asked Karishma Tanna and Dharmesh that who will perform this task better among the two, they both took Karan’s name.

Later Dharmesh revealed the reason for taking Karan’s name, he said that he owns 12 horses. Shetty confirmed this with Patel and he nodded saying yes for it. Rohit was extremely surprised after knowing this. Eventually, Karan on the task and Adaa got the Fear Fanda. Patel is doing extremely well in the reality show, the stunt-based show is going well for him as he is winning all the stunts so far.

The reality show KKK10 is also having some other popular personalities like Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar. The show is running extremely well on colors channel and stod at 2nd position on the TRP chart

