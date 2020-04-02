Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: In a video shared by the makers, Karishma Tanna and Bharti Singh can be seen having a fun banter over Rohit Shetty. Take a look-

What makes Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 different from other reality shows are not just its daredevil stunts but also the fun banter between its contestants and host Rohit Shetty. Each episode brings with itself new challenges and new situations for its contestants, which keep the audiences hooked to the show. As a result of this amped entertainment quotient, the show has managed a retain a stronghold at the top of TRP charts. In a recent promo shared by the makers on social media, one can see a fun banter between Karishma Tanna and ex Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Bharti Singh over Rohit Shetty.

The promo begins with snippets of Karishma Tanna asking for Rohit Shetty’s hand every time she is doing a scary stunt or needs encouragement from Rohit Shetty. Miffed by this behaviour, Bharti Singh sends Karishma Tanna a courier on sets, which has fake hands. There is also a letter addressed to Karishma by Bharti in which she addresses herself as Bharti Shetty.

In the letter, Bharti Singh tells Karishma Tanna to stay away from Rohit Shetty. If she fails to do so, Bharti threatens to kidnap her mother and make her adopt Bharti instead. The letter invokes laughter from not just Rohit Shetty but the entire team of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In the wake of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 scare in India, the makers of the show recently announced that no new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be aired temporarily. Until then, the audiences can re-watch the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 that have been aired till now.

