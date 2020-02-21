Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After the high dose of drama in Bigg Boss 13 and package of entertainment in Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with his stunt-reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. With double action, adventure and entertainment, this season has been titled as Daar Ki University and will be shot in Bulgaria.

Television actress and model Karishma Tanna, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, recently revealed the reason for appearing in this stunt-oriented show. Karishma Tanna revealed that she agreed for the show because her mom wanted her to try this Darr Ki University. She revealed that the channel was approaching her for this show for long but she never had courage in herself.

She further revealed her experience of shooting for the show and said that her bond with Rohit Shetty was quite nice and he makes everyone feel like home. Apart from Karishma Tanna, this season will also feature other celebrities like Karen Patel, Dharmesh, Balraj Sayal, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and RJ Malishka.

It seems that not just Karishma Tanna, all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi is quite excited for the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which will be filled with chills and thrills. With double the dose of danger and risks, Rohit Shetty’s show will premiere on February 22, 2020, at 9 pm on Colors Tv.

