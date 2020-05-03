Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Karishma Tanna had to recently undergo a surgery. The actor shared that she had to get her entire toe nail removed because it was infected.

It has not been a pleasant quarantine for Television actor Karishma Tanna, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the actor had to recently undergo the doctor’s knife for a toe-nail surgery. Sharing a photo of her bandaged toe, Karishma shared that her entire toe nail had to be removed. She also shared some follow-up stories on Instagram to show how she is coping up with the pain.

A fan club of Karishma Tanna went ahead to share a collage of Karishma’s operated toe. In the snap, Karishma said that she had to get operated for her ingrowth toe. This couldn’t be delayed as it was infected.

During her time in quarantine, the actor has been practicing yoga, making entertaining TikTok videos and sharing some stunning photos with her fans. With more than 4 million followers on her Instagram account, Karishma Tanna is no less than a social media sensation.

Prior to the lockdown, Karishma Tanna was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She is one of the strongest contenders of this season. The new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 have been put on hold for the time being due to coronavirus lockdown.

Touted as one of the most popular and stunning actresses of Indian Television, some of the popular shows featuring Karishma Tanna include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin 3, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She has also featured in Bollywood movies like Grand Masti, Tina and Lolo and Sanju.

