Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has become colors another successful show after Bigg Boss season 13. The show gains immense popularity and broke all records on TRP. Rohit Shetty hosted show has given you that any show could ask for. It has adventure, fear, action, drama, comedy, dialogues and whatnot. The shown pattern has also changed a bit, the comedians are coming in, television actors we’re always been part of this but this time they are just extraordinary at all levels.

While we are talking about the actors we just can’t forget about Karan Patel. He is one of the strongest players in the show and gives tough competition to others. He is also Rohit’s favourite when it comes to Shahrukh Khan’s dialogues. He is a huge fan of him and never tried to do his mimicry. He loves to recreate the scenes from Shah Rukh’s film. We have seen that Karan Patel has recreated the scene of Chal Chhaiyan Chhaiyan on the train under the supervision of Director Rohit Shetty.

He desperately wanted to perform that and indeed he recreated it so well, now one of his other videos from the sets of Khaton Ke Khiladi is going viral on social media where he has been seen recreating Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge iconic scene. Well, the show will resume soon after lockdown and then it will be interesting to see that who will be the winner of the show. Will our Khatron Ke Khiladi Shah Rukh Khan will win the show or not.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App