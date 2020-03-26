Karan Patel has decided to abort the task, he is a big fan of Shahrukh Khan so his friends call him Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 Ka Shahrukh Khan. See, why did he abort the task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has been recorded to gain the maximum TRP among all television shows. The Bigg Boss season 10 makers celebrated on a high note because this season people watched it and loved it the most. But Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi beat Bigg Boss on TRP with a huge difference. Now during the complete lockdown, Khatron Ke Khiladi has become the new showdown for the survival where as makers have telecasted Bigg Boss 13 again.

However, KKK charm is still there and continued on a high note. In the upcoming episode, we will see how the level of Khatra will increase on the contestants and they will try their level best to get out from the fear fanda. In the promo as well we have seen that Karan Patel has decided to abort the task. He is one of the strongest players in the show and he is a big fan of Shahrukh Khan so his friends call him Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 Ka Shahrukh Khan.

He always managed to win the task and mostly tried to stay out of the elimination stunt but this time he aborted the task which will directly lead him to the elimination stunt. Now, it will be interesting to see if Karan Patel would be able to get rid of the Fear Fanda or he will have to face the elimination next week. Well, keep your eyes on NewsX for more such updates and further insiders. Stay safe! stay home!

