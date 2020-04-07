Tejaswwi Pratap has been the most limitless player in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She has performed all the tasks without any fear and she did many tasks that people have not even performed. Does she have the maximum chance to win the show?

Tejaswwi Pratap has been the most limitless player in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. She has performed all the tasks without any fear and she did many tasks that people have not even performed. Tejasswi has become the star because she just has no fear and took no task as stores. Since the beginning of her journey, Tejasswi has made a different personality of hers and there are so many things that made her special in this season.

A number of times he defeated another tough contestant of the show. She beat Karan Patel in the water rounded stunt. Karan aborted the stunt but Tejasswi was indeed a wonderful player at that time too. Tejasswi has not just completed the task but she always made the record to perform the task. She is not just fearless she is also very fast.

Well, there is another side of this crazy girl that made everyone laugh. She has a cute Nok Jhok bonding with the Show host Rohit Shetty. Rohit always does pranks with her and make fun of her innocence. She always keeps everyone happy and she has even sacrificed for others. A number of times she performed the extras when Rohit Shetty himself give task just for the fun, she sang while handling a snake, lizards, etc.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfPwSEuVbDA

However, the show has not ended yet but there are speculations that makers have decided to declare Tejasswi a clear winner to the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Let’s see what will happen in the episodes after lockdown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdL1Coa6M6s

