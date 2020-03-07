Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 March 7, 2020 preview: Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen performing a task with hot wax in tonight's episode. In the promo, we can see how her daredevil performance and cries of help make other contestants emotional. Take a look-

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 March 7, 2020 preview: Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, which premiered a week after Bigg Boss 13’s wrap, i.e on February 22, is off to a fantastic start. This week, the show grabbed the second spot on TRP charts, which means that it has managed to hit the right chord among the audiences. One of the reasons why Khatron Ke Khiladi is such a big hit are its daredevil stunts and tonight’s episode will be packed with such stunts.

In one of the promos shared by Colors on social media, Amruta Khanvilkar can be seen performing a task with hot wax. As she lays down on a mat, hot wax drops on her entire body. This makes Amruta cry for help and when the pain gets uncontrollable, she gets up from the spot. The task is as hard as it sounds. Looking at Amruta’s performance, several contestants including Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan get teary-eyed.

Another promo shared by the makers shows the re-entry of comedian Bharti Singh into the game. After she greets everyone, Rohit Shetty says that everyone missed her kisses. He then brings in a huge green coloured chameleon and asks her to kiss him. What happens next will give you a fit of laughter. A scared Bharti Singh attempts to do the task but then she says that why is she being made to do this when she has already done all of this in the previous season.

Watch out for tonight’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as it is going to be one entertaining ride. After Rani Chatterjee, the contestants that are still in the running to win the show include Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash.

