Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants including Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan and Tejasswi Prakash, have shared video messages informing everyone that no new episodes will be aired temporarily. The decision has been taken in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: With daredevil stunts, pranks pulled on the contestants by Rohit Shetty and amped up entertainment quotient, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most successful reality shows of India. Ever since the show’s 10th season has come on air, audiences have been glued to their screens from 9 pm to 10 pm every weekend. This resulted in the show retaining its stronghold on the TRP charts. However, its successful run at the small screen, has now been impacted by COVID-19 scare that has brought the world’s entertainment industry among many other industries to a standstill.

Before the government of India announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown, all the shooting of television shows, film production and web series was halted. While many shows decided to re-run its old episodes, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 was one of the reality shows that was premiering new episodes. But, not any longer.

In a few videos shared on Colors’ Instagram page, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash among many others can be seen informing the viewers that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will not be able to air new episodes for sometime due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. As a result, the makers has decided to re-telecast the previous episodes of this season.

Also Read: Akanksha Puri hits back at Paras Chhabra with a befitting reply, says he is only trending because of her name

Also Read: Ace Of Space winner Divya Agarwal shares how she plans to celebrate beau Varun Sood’s birthday amid coronavirus scare

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 premeired on Colors Tv on February 22, 2020. The contestants that have been eliminated so far include Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar and Balraj Syal. Balraj Syal has come back on the show as a wild card.

Also Read: Rashami Desai on Sidharth Shukla joining Naagin 4: We are going to have a lot of fun

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App