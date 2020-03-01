Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Balraj Syal has pulled up his socks to make his next task a success in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. His next task, which is also an elimination task, includes him getting on top of a moving double decker bus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 promo: Indian standup comedian Balraj Syal is grabbing all the right attention with his impressive personality in two hit shows of Colors Tv-Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi. While in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Balraj is leaving no stone unturned to impress Shehnaaz Gill, he is seen facing all his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Needless to say, it is Balraj’s time to shine. In a promo shared by makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi on social media, Balraj Syal can be seen performing a daredevil stunt, which is sure to draw your attention.

As the promo begins, Balraj Syal says that he has failed in past two tasks given to him. Henceforth, he cannot afford to mess up this one. He then climbs on top of a moving double decker bus, which has several yellow flags stuck along its parametre. All he has to do is to collect as many flags as he can before the buzzer rings.

Balraj puts on a brave front and attempts the task while rest of the contestants like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel among many others cheer him. It is also to mention that the task performed by Balraj was an elimination task. Not only Balraj managed to garner praises from everyone but also saved himself from going home this week. On the contrary, the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi was Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee.

In another promo shared on social media today, Rj Malishka and Balraj Syal can also be seen doing a car task today. Watch how they perform the task tonight on Khatron Ke Khiladi at 9 pm.

